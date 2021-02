Santo Domingo.- The popular Dominican musician and bandleader Johnny Pacheco died of pneumonia on Monday, local media report.

At the time of his passing, the “father of salsa,” as he was also known, was 85 years old, and for several days had been admitted to a health center in delicate condition.

Together with Latin music giants Tito Puente and Eddy Palmieri, Pacheco is credited with creating Salsa.