Jennifer Lopez’s Sunday pool video in Dominican Republic

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez continues to enjoy the benefits of the Dominican Republic, a country she has defined as a paradise on earth and filming her latest movie. The also-businesswoman seems to have left behind the days of uncertainty after the rumors of infidelity that almost cost her the relationship with ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez and has returned to smile, as shown in several videos uploaded to her Instagram stories.

The so-called “diva of the Bronx” is seen with her usual enviable figure at 51 years old in a yellow swimsuit enjoying the weather of the half-island nation.

Dancing with the sensuality that characterizes her, the artist is seen toasting with a natural drink, as she does not drink alcohol; in several videos, she uploaded with the text “Sunday mood.” Max and Emme’s mom moves to the beat of DJ Khaled and Drake’s hit Popstar.

Needless to say, this video she posted on Tik Tok has become the new sensation on the platform and in just a few hours has exceeded 6 million views–a figure that continues to rise by the minute.