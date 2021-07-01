Viva starts a US$60.3M, 750-room hotel in Dominican Republic

Miches, Dominican Republic.- With President Luis Abinader present, groundbreaking for the hotel chain Viva Wyndham Resorts was held Thursday for a 750-room hotel in Playa Esmeralda, Miches, eastern El Seibo province.

The hotel will open its doors in 2023 at a cost of RD$3.5 billion (US$60.3 million) in its first stage and will create 500 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs, making Viva Wyndham Resorts the first company with Dominican capital to operate in the Miches area.

Abinader said the arrival of this hotel in Miches will contribute to transform the region “thanks to the appearance of a new offer of quality employment for those who live here and for those who choose this magnificent community to develop their personal life projects.”