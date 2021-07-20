Actor Jamie Foxx to buy luxury residence in Casa de Campo

FOR $14.2 MILLION

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues to attract show business guests such as actors, singers, producers, among others, with the offer of spacious hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas, in addition to the security of its facilities.

And presently, it is the American actor and producer Jamie Foxx who is in the process of acquiring a luxury residence in Casa de Campo with six bedrooms for an amount of 14.2 million dollars.

According to the local press, the operation would be in charge of the company based in Florida and the Dominican Republic Luxury Homes, led by Representative Angelina Herrera.

The property has a surface area of 2,000 square meters, of which 480 square meters are habitable and are distributed on two levels.

Jamie Foxx, who has starred in several films such as “Miami vice: 2006,” “The Model Citizen,” and is currently working on a movie about boxing legend “Myke Tyson,” revealed to the portal TMZ that he is in love with the Dominican Republic.

It is recalled that the luxurious destination on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic is also home to three of the game’s most challenging golf courses, all designed by Pete Dye, including Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and Links, which are very attractive to visitors and property owners within the resort.