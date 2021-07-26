Juan Luis Guerra in Times Square!

Image that the artist uploaded to his Instagram stories, taken by one of his fans. (EXTERNAL SOURCE )

Recently, the singer celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic album Bachata Ros.

Veteran Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra is promoting his latest album, “Entre mar y palmeras,” in one of the buildings on times square’s busy New York road.

In June last year, the 4:40 frontman presented the album on all digital platforms under the distribution of Rimas Music.

The album Entre mar y palmeras includes 16 emblematic hits of the singer-songwriter, recorded with the impeccable live sound of 440, among them: “Rosalía”, “El Farolito”, “Visa Para un Sueño”, “La Bilirubina”, “El Niágara en Bicicleta”, “Las Avispas”, “A Pedir Su Mano”, “Kitipun” and “Pambiche de Novia”. Merengue and bachata reign supreme in this great musical work masterfully produced by Guerra and Janina Rosado.

“Rosalía Live,” the first single from the album, reflects for its author the joy of its land, the warmth of its beaches, and the ideal song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album Bachata Rosa. The rest of the album is like the soundtrack to some of the most cherished memories in the lives of millions of people who have enjoyed his music over the past four decades.

In addition to the album, the singer-songwriter presented the exclusive HBO special, accompanied by his legendary band 440, in which Guerra appeared before the waves of the sea and the beautiful palm trees, in that incredible scenario of the Caribbean, performing a repertoire that combines his classics and his recent successes.