Accused in Odebrecht US$92M bribes face 10 years in prison

Santo Domingo.- After eight months of debates in the trial and with the confidence that it will achieve a conviction, the Justice Ministry yesterday requested that the main defendant for the US$92 million of the Odebrecht bribes, Ángel Rondón, be sentenced to ten years in prison, as well as for former Minister of Public Works, Víctor Díaz Rúa.

They also asked that lawyer Conrado Pittaluga be sentenced to seven years in prison, while for Juan Roberto Rodríguez, former official; Former Senator Tommy Galán and former Senate President Andrés Bautista requested a five-year prison sentence.

But the representatives of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) did not stop there. They asked the judges of the First Collegiate Court of the National District that together with the penalties, all the defendants be stripped of millions in assets that are allegedly the product of the acts of corruption committed by them to benefit Odebrecht with state works.