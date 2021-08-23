Top US envoy in Dominican Republic visits the DREAM Project

Press Release

Cabarete, Puerto Plata.- The DREAM Project was honored to receive a courtesy visit from the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic (DR), Mr. Robert W. Thomas, who also serves as Acting Ambassador and Chief of Mission.

The DREAM Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on providing comprehensive high-quality education to children and youth in the DR, promoting productive lives in the country.

DREAM has had a relationship with the United States Embassy since 2008, which, through USAID, has supported the development of various programs, such as: Espacios Para Crecer (EPC), which seeks to increase school retention of children from 11 to 14 years of age, in addition to the A Ganar and Redes Juveniles programs that focus on achieving a life for youth and adolescents free of crime and violence.

To date, more than 355 children have participated in EPC and 1,320 young people have received technical training that has allowed them to develop their skills, enter the workforce and be leaders in their communities.

The tour of the DREAM Center was led by Yaritza Marine, who is a graduate of one of the youth programs and is currently the Coordinator of the DREAM Center.

During the visit, the results obtained by each youth program were presented, and, finally, the visit finished to the rhythm of bachata, presented by the young musicians of DREAM’s Bachata Academy.