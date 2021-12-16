Artists mourn Flow La Movie’s tragic death

Santo Domingo.- The world of urban music is mourning the death of Puerto Rican producer José Ángel Hernández (Flow la Movie), along with 8 other people, including his wife and a four-year-old son in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon, near the Santo Domingo International Airport of Las Americas (AILA).

One of the first to react was the artistic producer Raphy Pina (Pina Records) in a series of photographs with Hernández. “What a great pain, my God, a warrior, his family and his crew lost their lives in a flight. Condolences to all his loved ones. Horrible event. RIP.

How sad,” were the words of the singer’s fiancé Dominican Natti Natasha who also mourned his departure. The reggaeton Arcángel “La Maravilla” echoed the sad news in his Instagram message: “Rest in peace Peace friend @flowlamovie and family!! May God give the necessary strength to family and friends! @casper_magico @niogarcia I am with you with all my heart! God bless you!”