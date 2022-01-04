Bill Clinton hobnobs with friends in the East

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, and his wife Hillary Clinton, are vacationing in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province.

The couple was seen dining at an exclusive restaurant in the eastern part of the country, along with their friends, husbands Frank Rainieri and Haydee Kuret de Rainieri.

The former president, on his 24th visit to the country, welcomed the Dominicans who came to greet him.

He was also seen playing golf with Juan José Arteaga and Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, at the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana where the PGA tournament will be held again this year.

Other celebrities

Various celebrities from art, politics, film and commerce preferred Punta Cana to wait for the new year, including the famous television presenter and businesswoman, Martha Stewart, who visited the Punta Cana Foundation and other attractions of the tourist destination located to the east of the country.