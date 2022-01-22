Latin Hollywood Films brings its 5th production to Punta Cana in less than a year

Renn Loren

In partnership with Sparkhope Productions & HWY 101 Entertainment, Latin Hollywood Films will be filming two pilot episodes for the Alternative TV series List It, to Win It/ Listar Para Ganar, February 8, 9, 10th, 2022, at Punta Cana Resort’s top mansion currently for sale. In addition, the series will be distributed via television worldwide.

The show is Shark Tank meets Life Styles of the Rich and Famous and will feature an impressive list of multi-cultural and international local realtors. This groundbreaking competition show has the realtors compete to win the listing of a pricey multi-million dollar home in the Punta Cana area, a realtor’s ultimate dream and something that would elevate them to A-list status in their field.

Future episodes of the series will be shot in different world-class destinations in the United States and abroad.

The producers are conducting a search for realtors of all levels in their careers. The community response has been unprecedented, with a massive outpouring of support from the hard-working real estate executives in the area.

This is the 5th Production that has been filmed in the area by Latin Hollywood Films, a Los Angeles-based company. Dominican-born CEO Kiki Melendez has been instrumental in green-lighting many television series in the United States in English and Spanish Markets.

This past May, Latin Hollywood Films filmed 3 Comedy Specials Broads Abroad, Black Girl Magic, and Reinas De La Risa, distributed by Maverick Entertainment. This past August, the company filmed two commercials for PBS Kids. Latin Hollywood Films has one documentary and two feature films in development, which they hope to also film on the Island.

“We have assembled a tremendous dream team for List It To Win It/Listar Para Ganar, and we are bringing more work and exposure to this beautiful area, thanks to the great people of Punta Cana who have been very supportive.”

Award-winning Carmen Marrón will direct these shows (Go For It!, Endgame, Queen Sugar). “It is an honor to create a series that will showcase the incredible talent and heart of realtors, and to start in beautiful Punta Cana is going to be paradise film- mafilm-makingeVenne

Executive produced by HWY 101 Entertainment CEO Kim DeVenne:

“We are very excited to kick off this international series world-class luxury destination like Punta Cana while bringing more diversity and inclusion to television.” Cinematography and production services by Giancarlo Beras Goico from TimeCodesFilms (“Freddy” La Pelicula and more).