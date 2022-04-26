US, DR renew Fulbright scholarships

Santo Domingo.- The Assistant Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy for Western Hemisphere affairs, Kerri Hannan, and the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Dr. Franklin García Fermín, renewed the Fulbright-MESCYT scholarship program agreement, through which Dominican students carry out doctorates and master’s degrees in priority areas for the development of the Dominican Republic.

During the renewal, Undersecretary Hannan expressed her satisfaction at extending the program and stated that “the approach of training professionals in priority areas of the Dominican Republic promotes innovation in the country and the region, which represents a contribution to higher education by coming years.”

The Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Franklin García Fermín, explained that the renewal of the agreement is an act of great importance for the Dominican Republic.

“We are grateful that the people of the United States and their government contribute to the elevation of the Dominican people, and their collaboration with the Dominican government headed by Luis Abinader.”