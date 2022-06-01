Jennifer Lopez flaunts her body at 52 years of age

Singer Jennifer Lynn Lopez Rodriguez, popularly known as Jennifer Lopez or JLO, set the social networks on fire again after sharing pictures in a sexy bikini.

The actress assured us that she was ready for the summer with the following message:

¨In summer mode: activated¨, she posted next to a video showing her curves and a black swimsuit with Versace sunglasses.

Immediately, followers commented on how happy and shocked she looked.

Wow, Bella, stunning,” are some of the messages left by her fans.

Currently, Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account is one of the most popular in the industry, with more than 3 thousand publications and 138 million followers.

It is recalled that next July 24, she will be 53 years old and is living the best stage of her life with actor Ben Affleck.

Relationship

Affleck and J.Lo started dating in 2002 and got engaged in November 2021 before postponing their wedding a year later, days before the date. Then, a few months later, they announced their breakup.

After 17 years apart, they got back together in April last year when the singer broke up with Alex Rodriguez after a four-year relationship.

A source close to Lopez and Affleck said the two-time Oscar winner is “very happy” and that they “want to do everything they can to make this work.”