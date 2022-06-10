Dominican Danilsa Peña, a Summit spokesperson

Los Angeles.- Danilsa Peña Medina, a young lawyer from the Dominican Republic, is one of the spokespersons at the IX Summit of the Americas of the Summits Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS), she was chosen after a rigorous process, in which more than 800 organizations, social actors and academics applied.

In her role as its representative, she was responsible for participating in the High-Level Dialogue with government representatives, in which Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, as well as ministers from other countries participated.

The topics developed were Democratic Governance, Clean Energy, Environment, Digital Transformation and Health. In the same way, she will be exhausting an agenda as a representative in a High Level Forum with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).