Haiti PM says Dominican leader pledged aid

Los Angeles.- Dominican President, Luis Abinader, and the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, agreed to regularize the situation of Haitian migrants residing in the neighboring country, the Government of Haiti reported today.

Abinader and Henry “agreed to regularize the situation of Haitian immigrants and workers in the Dominican Republic, providing them with identification documents and revitalizing the Mixed Haitian-Dominican Commission,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The meeting between the Dominican president and the Haitian head of government took place on Thursday in Los Angeles, United States, on the sidelines of the IX Summit of the Americas.

According to the Haitian government, Abinader stated that the Dominican Republic is ready to provide technical assistance to the Haitian government in the areas of training, technology and intelligence.