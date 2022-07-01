Ukraine Ballet dazzles Dominican stage

Santo Domingo.- With a refined style, recognized throughout the world for its impeccable technique and clockwork in its staging, the National Ballet of Ukraine arrives for the first time in the Dominican Republic.

Its presentation is part of a tour of shows through Latin America that seeks to bring to this side of the world the art of good dance on stage, but also —and to send a powerful message about the situation that his country lives in the middle of the warlike conflict with Russia.

“We came to the Dominican Republic with a cultural and diplomatic mission,” said Oleksandr Stoianov, principal dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, artistic director of the “Grand Kyiv Ballet” and named People’s Artist of Ukraine in 2019.