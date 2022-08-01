Sports Summary TODAY: David Ortiz causes hornet’s nest for cannabis business

The new member of the Hall of Fame of the US Professional Baseball League (MLB), David Ortiz, announced today the launch of his own line of marijuana, called “Papi Cannabis,” which provoked countless reactions on social networks and media in the Dominican Republic.

For the business, Ortiz partnered with Rev Brands to create “carefully selected cannabis products that keep the healing properties at the forefront.”



David Ortiz (External source)

As noted by the MSN portal, growing up in a relatively conservative household, Ortiz belatedly learned about the benefits of cannabis. As a result, he began using the plant to help him cope with stress, physical ailments, and anxiety.

The former baseball player assured that cannabis significantly changed his quality of life and mental well-being.

“Once I embraced the flow of the flower, everything changed,” Ortiz said.

“Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress, and heal physically after a lifetime of baseball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits,” the baseball star said continued.