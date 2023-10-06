Elton John inaugurates the Cap Cana amphitheater this Friday

Punta Cana.- Global music legend Elton John is returning to the Dominican Republic to inaugurate the amphitheater in the El Dorado Park entertainment complex located in Cap Cana. This marks his second performance in the country, and it’s part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which signifies his retirement from touring. The show is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 pm.

Elton John’s illustrious career spans over six decades, during which he has sold more than 300 million records. He has contributed to various music genres, including rock, pop, glam rock, soft rock, R&B, blues, country, and disco. Some of his most iconic songs include “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Your Song,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

Known for his eccentric style and love for eyeglasses, Elton John has accumulated over 20,000 pairs of glasses along with wigs and cars. He’s received numerous awards throughout his career, including Oscars for “Best Song.”

This special concert is expected to be an intimate performance by Elton John, with ticket prices ranging from RD$124,115 to RD$47,000. The El Dorado Park amphitheater’s inauguration signifies a new stage for both international and national artists to showcase their talents in the Dominican Republic.