Elton John thrills audience in Cap Cana

The famous singer, musician, and composer Elton John filled the eastern zone of the Dominican Republic with emotion this past Friday night at the El Dorado Park Amphitheater opening in Cap Cana.

The 76-year-old British artist gathered over 2,500 people on Friday night with his extensive repertoire despite the rain that affected the atmosphere this afternoon.

This was Elton John’s first concert after his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever.

Elton John performed hits such as “Your Sister Can’t Twist,” “Grey Seal,” “Holiday Inn,” and “The One,” among others.

Elton John performed for the first time in the Dominican Republic on February 28, 2014, at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater as part of the “Greatest Hits” tour.