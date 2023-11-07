Ricardo Montaner announces his temporary retirement with a last concert in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Ricardo Montaner, the renowned Venezuelan singer-songwriter, recently announced during his concert in Costa Rica that he will be taking a break from his stage activities. This decision comes after more than three decades of continuous dedication to music, including over 150 performances on his last tour, “I miss you tour.” Montaner, 66, plans to use this break to focus on writing, recording, and spending more time with his grandchildren, Indigo and Apollo.

Although it will be a few years before Montaner returns to the stage, he has several projects in the studio pipeline. He has been working on an album in collaboration with Mexican artist Carlos Rivera, and a song from this album, “Yo no fumo,” was released in March to great success. The upcoming album will feature about 10 or 11 songs and will explore various genres, including bachata. Montaner assured his fans that it will be an album “for people who have had a bad time in love.”

César Suárez, a music producer, announced that Montaner’s last concert will be in the Dominican Republic, marking his temporary retirement from the stage. However, the singer left the door open for a potential return, stating, “I don’t know when I will return.”