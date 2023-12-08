Actor David Henrie brings joy with toy donations in Dominican Republic

El Seibo.- David Henrie, known for his roles in popular TV series like “It’s So Raven,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” and “How I Met Your Mother,” is currently in the Dominican Republic, engaging in philanthropic work. He is donating toys to underprivileged children in El Seibo province, in collaboration with the Catholic charity “Cross Catholic Outreach.”

This charitable initiative stems from a campaign Henrie launched on his social media platforms, where he sought assistance to gather toys for disadvantaged children in the Dominican Republic. On his Instagram, Henrie shared his enthusiasm for the project: “Enjoy some of the fruits of your donations, but we have a long way to go!!! Help me reach my fundraising goal and bring gifts to 200 children who would not otherwise receive one this holiday season. Every dollar counts!” Through this effort, Henrie aims to spread joy and support to children in need during the holiday season.