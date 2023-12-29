Clintons to spend Year-End Holidays in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana.- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton are set to spend their year-end holidays in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. The couple arrived in the country on Thursday and plans to stay in the renowned tourist destination until the early days of 2024. According to sources confirmed to arecoa.com, the Clintons’ visit to the Dominican Republic is a testament to their preference for the region, especially for year-end celebrations.

The Clintons are guests of the Rainieri family, who are close friends of the couple. Although the exact duration of their stay in Punta Cana has not been disclosed, it’s known that they often choose this area for their end-of-year vacations. Punta Cana, known for its beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, is a popular destination for celebrities and notable figures from around the world.

An avid golfer, Bill Clinton is expected to indulge in his favorite hobby on Punta Cana’s high-quality golf courses, often enjoying the game in the company of the Rainieri family. The Eastern region of the Dominican Republic, particularly during the Christmas season, attracts numerous celebrities and important personalities from various fields, including politics, entertainment, and sports, hailing from North America, Europe, and Latin American countries.