Marc Anthony releases new single ‘Punta Cana’

Marc Anthony marks the beginning of 2024 with the release of a new single and video, venturing into the captivating world of Bachata with “Punta Cana.”

In this musical exploration, Marc Anthony seamlessly blends traditional bachata elements with his distinctive style and enchanting voice, showcasing a unique depth and appeal in the composition. The song, co-produced by Marc Anthony and Sergio George, brings together a talented team of writers, including Marc Anthony, Lenier Mesa, Carlos Humberto Domínguez, Roberto Carlos Sierra Casseres, José Carlos García, Edgardo Antonio Miranda Beiro, and Andy Clay Cruz.

“Punta Cana” delves lyrically into the realm of nostalgia and longing, skillfully portraying the complexities of a past love and evoking a deep yearning for the revival of a once-beautiful romance.

Directed by the award-winning visual creator Carlos Pérez of Elastic People, the music video features Marc Anthony’s new Bulova watch collection, adding a stylish touch to the visual experience.

“Even though you look happy… I know you think of me. ‘Punta Cana’ available this Friday the 26th, my people!” Marc Anthony wrote alongside a snippet of the accompanying video clip on Instagram. The renowned salsa singer unveiled the details on his social media platform, stylishly announcing the release of his latest music. However, one particular detail caused a viral explosion on the internet.

In this provocative material, Marc is seen sharing a kiss with a woman who is not his wife, the model Nadia Ferreira.

This latest single is a precursor to Marc Anthony’s upcoming album, set to release in spring 2024, promising a musical journey filled with passion and emotion.