María Celeste Arrarás buys apartment in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Following a delightful vacation in Careyes, Jalisco, María Celeste Arrarás is continuing to pursue her dreams and embark on new projects in 2024.

The television host is making a significant personal investment in the new year, and she recently shared more details with her followers on social media. Arrarás has set her sights on the Coastal Riviera of Punta Cana, where she has just acquired a new and luxurious apartment.

Through the company Construger, María Celeste has finalized the purchase of this home, located amidst nature and along the coast. The holiday apartment boasts privileged views, offering a unique blend of tranquility and beauty.

While the property was purchased off-plan, María Celeste expressed her excitement at witnessing its progress step by step. In a video shared with her followers, she mentioned, “You don’t know how excited I am… I always visualized myself, I dreamed of having a property here in the Dominican Republic, but I didn’t know where.”

As she showcased more of Riviera Costeña, she described the moment as a “click,” affirming that this was the ideal location. The apartment is already designed and ready for construction, strategically positioned at the corner of the building to provide an almost 360-degree view of the surrounding natural beauty.

Expressing her preference for greenery over a swimming pool, María Celeste highlighted the apartment’s proximity to the entrance, which she likened to a cruise ship based on the brochures. The modern and original design of the building is inspired by a cruise ship at sea but firmly grounded, offering all necessary services.

With excitement, Arrarás declared, “Well, let’s say no more, where do I sign? It’s official, now!” signaling her enthusiastic commitment to this new investment