Actor Víctor Pinales dies at 59

Santo Domingo.- The entertainment industry mourns the loss of the esteemed actor Víctor Pinales, who passed away at the age of 59 in the early hours of Wednesday. The talented comedian succumbed to respiratory arrest in the intensive care unit of the Plaza de la Salud General Hospital.

Pinales was admitted to the hospital and subsequently intubated on Tuesday night, the result of developing pneumonia that significantly affected his lungs, leading to additional health complications. The comedian had been battling critical kidney failure and other related issues, contributing to the severity of his condition.

The news of Víctor Pinales’ passing was met with deep sorrow from colleagues, fans, and the entertainment community. Medios Telemicro, the renowned company for which Pinales worked, expressed profound condolences to his grieving family.

In an official statement, Telemicro acknowledged Pinales’ significant contributions to the television empire, where he showcased his comedic prowess for several years. The company emphasized not only his professional talent but also his outstanding human qualities and dedication to his craft.

The passing of Víctor Pinales marks a significant loss in the world of entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and memorable performances that will be remembered and cherished by many.