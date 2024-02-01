Acknowledgements to Gina Torres for her dedicated support of small businesses

Albany, New York.- As the CEO of Get Local 518 and Strategic Marketing & Business Consulting, Gina Torres centers her approach on human-focused strategies aimed at boosting sales and elevating brand awareness for small to midsize businesses. She takes pride in her Latina identity.

Get Local is actively engaged in the community, particularly focusing on supporting people of color with empathy and actively seeking opportunities for the growth and development of young children.

Gina has established a strong connection with the Dominican diaspora in upstate New York, demonstrating a profound understanding of their needs and effectively safeguarding businesses from potential scams. Her perspective emphasizes the intrinsic value of individuals.

Recognizing the critical nature of decisions in the business world, Gina Torres and her team provide invaluable guidance, fostering a welcoming environment. They offer insights on investing and expanding businesses in Albany, New York—the state capital.

With its wealth of world-class educational institutions, renowned hospitals, and advancements in nanotechnology, Albany boasts a robust economic climate, giving it a competitive edge in attracting new businesses.