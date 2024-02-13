Dominican salsa star honored at Barranquilla Carnival 2024

Colombia.- Dominican salsa sensation Michel el Buenón secured the top accolade for a foreign artist at the Barranquilla Carnival 2024 in Colombia, cementing his status as a masterful performer and Dominican salsa ambassador. The esteemed “Congo de Oro” award recognizes both his outstanding performance at the Carnival Orchestra Festival and his illustrious 40-year musical career.

Expressing gratitude, Buenón thanked Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Latin America for their steadfast support. He specifically acknowledged maestro Cuco Valoy, a previous recipient, for paving the way for Dominican artists.

Clad in carnival attire, Buenón received the Golden Congo amidst tears and smiles, captivating judges, live audiences, and viewers. His performance, accompanied by his orchestra, showcased not only his vocal prowess but also his stage command, energy, and dance.

Originally from Batey 7 in the Dominican Republic, Buenón transitioned from a region dedicated to agriculture to become a prominent figure in the global salsa scene. His journey includes singing in church choirs, working as a merchant mariner, and a pivotal moment in Paris, where he was discovered by Charles Aznavour’s associate, marking the beginning of his extraordinary career.

The Barranquilla Carnival, recognized as Colombia’s premier cultural festival, annually celebrates folkloric expressions. UNESCO designated it a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity” in 2003, and the Colombian Congress declared it “Cultural Heritage of the Nation” in 2001.