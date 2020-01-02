Labor unions’ top challenge: fight wages of misery

Santo Domingo.- 2019 was a year of accomplishments and opportunities to tweak the goals that could not be achieved.

But for some sectors, as in the case of labor unions, they understand that the workforce teeters between economic precariousness and the restriction of their family budget.

Moreover, the salary of Dominican workers is not competitive given the cost of basic goods and services.

In a document entitled: Balance 2019, the Autonomous Classist Trade Union (CASC), the National Confederation of Dominican Workers (CNTD) and National Confederation of the Trade Union Unit (CNUS), affirm that the cost of living at the end of November 2019 was to RD$31,379.83, whereas the minimum wage averaged RD$10,000 per month.