Near Bahia de ls Águilas; squalid cave to overcrowded houses

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- Boat transport business leader Marcelino Reyes on Tues. slammed the government for having “sentenced” 15 families to live in overcrowded homes after evicting them from the Cave of the Fishermen, in Cabo Rojo (southwest).

He said 12 years ago the Environment Ministry evicted them and built some 15 small houses to relocate each family but only distributed seven. “They keep eight homes closed to rent between RD$2,500 and RD$3,000 pesos per night to people who come to visit Bahía de las Águilas.”

“These people were living under this rock for 40 years, now these people who are not relatives have to share the same house between two families, which have only one access door, the main one; in the back they don’t have one,” added Reyes.

“It is a difficult situation for two families with different characteristics to share the same house.”