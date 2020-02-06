Govt.: 1.5M+ Dominicans leave poverty from 2012 to 2019

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government on Wed. affirmed that from 2012 to 2019 more than 1.5 million Dominicans emerged from poverty and 650,000 Dominicans have overcome extreme poverty.

On its website the Presidency indicates that from September 2012 to December 2018, poverty dropped from 39.7% to 23% and people in extreme poverty decreased from 9.9% to 2.9%.

It notes that the middle class grew from 22.6% to 30% of the population.

It said they have created 823,389 jobs in seven years, “exceeding the goal of 100,000 jobs per year,” adding that in 2018 alone the Government created 155,848 jobs.

“We are the Central America and Caribbean economy that has achieved the sharpest reduction in unemployment in the last 7 years, going from 8.8% in 2012 to 5.4 in 2018.”