Gov. rejects 600K requests for ‘Stay at Home’ aid

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Margarita Cedeño, on Wednesday said they’ve discarded 600,000 requests out of a million they received from people to be included in the government aid program “Stay at Home.”

In an address aired on the Dominican Presidency’s Web channels, Cedeño said that some of the reasons to reject the request were because the person is active in the Social Security Treasury (TSS), and already applied to the Solidarity Assistance Fund by Employee (FASE), has already received the benefit directly, or is a member of a household that is already benefited.

“I am working together with my team to guarantee social justice and equity with the greatest transparency and legitimacy, integrating whoever corresponds and really needs it, without political banners.”