Poverty will grip 24.7% of Dominicans this year: UN

Santo Domingo.- Poverty in the Dominican Republic will affect 24.7% of the population this year, increasing more than four percentage points in relation to the 20.3% registered in 2019, according to the projections of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Likewise, extreme poverty will increase in 2020 by more than two percentage points, impacting 6.7% of Dominicans, exceeding the rate of 4.5% registered last year, according to a presentation by ECLAC Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena.

In the country, according to the agency’s projection, 2,580,780 people would be affected by poverty, based on the estimate of the National Statistics Office (ONE) on the Dominican population, which places it at 10,448,499 people in 2020.

Meanwhile, extreme poverty would impact around 700,050 Dominicans.