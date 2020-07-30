River bank dwellers fear flooding

Santo Domingo.- The residents of the slum Rivera del Ozama on Thursday expressed their fear of a swelled river due to Tropical Storm Isaías.

“It is time to clean the banks of this river, they have to evict us,” one of the residents told El Nuevo Diario. They asked the authorities to come to their aid.

“We have no way to organize ourselves, this is a problem, first the disease (COVID-19) and now this storm,” said another resident, one of the many who have lived in the area for more than 20 years.