Pandemic forces 70,000 Haitians to return home

Santo Domingo.- Since the coronavirus pandemic began in the country last March, and until July, some 70,000 Haitians have returned to their country voluntarily to avoid contagion, due to lack of sources, employment and of health services.

According to Dominican Republic’s National Migration and Refugee Board coordinator William Charpantier, the data is the result of the monitoring by the International Organization for Migration (ILO) of migrants in the country.

Haitian immigrants have been one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic due to their vulnerability to the impossibility of access to health services, the paralysis of construction and agriculture.

According to Charpantier, construction workers have had to resort to selling “trinkets” in the streets or move to regions like the East to try to make a living and those who cannot have left for their country.