Dominican economy grows and grows, but so does poverty

Santo Domingo. – Economy Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton, on Thur. said that a part of the Dominican population is impacted by poverty because the economy grows “a lot,” but it exploits and excludes a large part of the people from the benefits of that increase.

He affirmed that the growth of GDP of the country in the last decades has contributed little to improve the quality of life of the people, assuring that there is a great delay in that regard.

“The problem is that here the level of the product (GDP) improved, however the quality of life of the people has not improved in proportion and that is the challenge we have. That implies that we have to review the growth of the Dominican economy,” Ceara said in the conference: “Capital accumulation in the Dominican Republic: historical trends.”