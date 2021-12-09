IDB US$100.0M loan to ease the plight of Dominican Republic’s poor

Santo Domingo.- The Board of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) this week approved five operations for US$1.8 billion to promote policies and programs for sustainability and inclusion in the Bahamas, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The funds will also help strengthen the economic integration of the La Plata Basin countries.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, a US$100 million loan was approved to improve the living conditions of the country’s vulnerable population through conditional cash transfers in health and education, the IDB reported.

It said the program focuses on improving the social protection network, introducing innovations in the Unique System of Beneficiaries (Siuben) for the identification of users.

In addition, it will support the labor insertion of the beneficiaries of the Supérate program in the care sector and the purchase of support devices for the population with disabilities