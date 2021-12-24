WFP releases report on Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic has experienced economic growth and stability during the past decades. However, the food security situation has been affected by inequalities in income distribution, poverty, and lack of dietary diversity.

Persistent micronutrient deficiencies and increasing overweight and obesity remain major concerns. The country suffers

from recurrent natural shocks, which affect food systems. The country’s food security priorities are clearly highlighted in numerous national policies.

The country’s socioeconomic landscape has been severely impacted by COVID-19 containment measures. The Government declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and continued to extend it throughout the year. WFP’s assessment on the food security situation estimates that some 287,000 people (2.7 percent of the population) are severely food insecure as of end 2020, while 3.7 million people (35.5 percent) are in moderate food insecurity.

WFP work in the Dominican Republic focuses on strengthening capacities to achieve food security, improve nutrition, promote sustainable food systems, as well as increasing capacities, preparedness, and programme focus areas on crisis response. WFP has been present in Dominican Republic since 1969.

Operational Updates