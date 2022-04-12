Dominican poverty: from 23.36% to 23.85% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- Poverty in the Dominican Republic went from 23.36% to 23.85% in 2021, for an increase of 0.49 percentage points compared to 2020, according to data released this Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development.

Meanwhile, extreme poverty registered a reduction of 0.45 percentage points, after going from 3.51% in 2020 to 3.06% in 2021, according to the data that is part of the Official Monetary Poverty Statistics Bulletin.

Monetary poverty is directly related to real household income, which decreased 3.83% as a result of the combined effect of the increase in nominal income and inflation, which reached 8.5% in 2021, the information said.