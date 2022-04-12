Dominican poverty: from 23.36% to 23.85% in 2021
Santo Domingo.- Poverty in the Dominican Republic went from 23.36% to 23.85% in 2021, for an increase of 0.49 percentage points compared to 2020, according to data released this Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development.
Meanwhile, extreme poverty registered a reduction of 0.45 percentage points, after going from 3.51% in 2020 to 3.06% in 2021, according to the data that is part of the Official Monetary Poverty Statistics Bulletin.
Monetary poverty is directly related to real household income, which decreased 3.83% as a result of the combined effect of the increase in nominal income and inflation, which reached 8.5% in 2021, the information said.
Hahahaaaaahhaaa. Wait, I thought that the idea was to deny the Haitians citizenship and not count them as part of the Dominican fiber. Why is there a Haitian woman on your story about DOMINICAN poverty? So now the Haitians are included as Dominicans for the poverty count but not for the citizen count? What kind of funny bone hypocrisy is this?
Why do you think the woman in the photo is Haitian? Acquaint the readers with your reasons.
No skin lightening cream, No fake jewelry, no tubi but a hair cap sold in Haiti, no make-up, no fake eyelashes, no eyebrow work, no eye contact with the photographer. Humble, about her business, simple….Haitian in the picture.
The photo in this article speaks volume as to the attitude of Dominicans. Instead of tackling the issue of poverty, they seek to play it out as part of the problem of the blacks in their society, ie, the Haitians – they are the ones who are living in poverty in the country. The result: society pays a blind eye to the thousands of Dominicans, born and bred, who are tied down by poverty. If the person you hate is poor, then . . . you don’t have to do anything about it. SMH
Suspect the poverty rate is more than published.