Dominican Republic seeks help for Haiti, again
Santo Domingo.- The United States assured Wednesday that it plans to discuss the Haitian crisis with the leaders of the region at the next Summit of the Americas, among the issues are access to health and migration.
When asked about the issues they want to address about the multiple crises Haiti is facing, Brian A. Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said they are focused on addressing various elements that can benefit the Haitian people.
“Access to health is one, changes in the way we approach some economic issues, obviously migration, which is an area where we have to do more to support and engage Haiti, there are many interesting things in that area.”
Years of pleading
For years Dominican Republic has pleaded for help for its impoverished neighbor in Hispaniola.
