Less talk more action, Dominican leader on Haiti

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader asked the international community this Wednesday to stop so many speeches and come to the aid of Haiti.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival this Wednesday in the city of Los Angeles, United States, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Americas, the Dominican president emphasized that the international community has already held too many workshops in relation to Haiti.

“We are going to touch on the migration issue basically that the international community has to pay attention to Haiti. Since they stop so much talk, stop so many opinions, they have already done too many workshops, they have to act in relation to Haiti”, he said.

Abinader maintained that the Dominican Republic “has already done too much, it has already done a lot for Haiti.”

“Now the international community has to go to pacify that country and we are going to speak and insist on that,” said the president