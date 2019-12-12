The Majors’ first female batting coach will train Dominican players

Santo Domingo.- The first female batting coach in Major League Baseball, Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees, will train batters in the Dominican Republic with teams belonging to the Gulf League and advanced that in each game will don the uniform in the 2020-21 season, with minor league teams.

The coach who was astonished when her hiring was announced, is also creating high expectations when she talks about her method based on biomechanics to help improve the synchronization of the players’ body with the movements in the batter’s box.

Balkovec, 32, and who coached for the teams of Creighton and New Mexico universities, has a long professional experience in baseball, and has been in the field of strength and body conditioning.