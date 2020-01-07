Dominican Winter Baseball playoffs ‘cheek to cheek’

Santo Domingo.- Dancing “cheek to cheek” are La Romana’s Toros and Santo Domigos’ Tigres tied in first, with Santiago’s Águilas in third and the capital’s Leones in 4th, after Monday’s games of the Dominican Winter Baseball playoffs.

There are no games scheduled today.

The playoffs resume Wed. when the Tigres visits the Leones at Quisqueya Stadium at 7:15 pm, and the Toros travel to Santiago to play against the Aguilas at Cibao Stadium.