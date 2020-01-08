Dominican woman is world’s top-ranked cyclist

Santo Domingo.- Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the Netherlands has been ranked number one in the world in the women’s Cyclo-cross category, according to the International Cycling Union (UCI) .

At just 20, she has been rising in European cycling to reach second and third positions, but has achieved the maximum position.

Alvarado scaled to the number one spot in the Women Elite Cyclo-cross Ranking in the women’s branch with 1,927 points, after winning the cyclocross race in Brussels.