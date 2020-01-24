Moto-X enduro motorcycle competition coming next week

Santo Domingo.- The first Machete Hard Enduro motorcycle competition championship is coming to the country soon.

The sporting event will be held on January 26 in central La Vega province under the Hard Scramble modality, characterized as a form of motorcycle competition that combines distance and time.

Riders must complete several laps around a marked circuit through natural and rugged roads, the absolute winner of each category will be the one who completes the most laps of the circuit in the fastest time