Dominicans will enjoy Major League Baseball games

Santo Domingo.- Altice Dominicana and the Corripio Communications Group come together to bring to each Dominican home the pastime-sport they most eagerly await and enjoy for about seven months of each Major League Baseball season.

Through both companies, baseball lovers will connect with the more than 100 local players that each day integrate the payrolls of the 30 major franchises, as well as another large handful of Latino and United States stars.

In a press conference executives of both companies announced that the games will air on Coral, Teleantillas, Coral, la Nota 95.7FM, and livestreaming on its website Teleantillas.com.do.