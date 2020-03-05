Play ball! Major Leagues on Dominican soil a 6th time

Santo Domingo.- Next Saturday will be the sixth time that Major League Baseball teams play a scrimmage series on Dominican soil.

The first time was in 1977 when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets played games at the Quisqueya and Cibao stadiums.

A year later, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals played in the capital, Santiago and San Francisco de Macorís.

In 1984 the Gulf and Western company brought the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, which played in the capital and La Romana.

In 1999 the Mets returned to Quisqueya stadium with the Montreal Expos, and the Astros and the Boston Red Sox visited in 2000.