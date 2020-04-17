Los Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship will be in September

Punta Cana, La Altagracia (April, 2020). –The PGA TOUR reported in a statement that it will resume Los Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship from September 21 to 27 as part of the 2020-2021 regular season, after it was postponed in March due to travel measures adopted by governments around the world and possible logistical problems associated with international transfers of players and staff.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said, “The health and safety of all PGA TOUR partners and our global community remains our number one priority, and our hope is to play a responsible role in returning the world to enjoyment. of the things we love.

He also added that today’s announcement is a positive step for fans and players, and stressed that resuming competition depends on close work with the tournaments, partners and communities involved, and as long as it is considered safe to do so under the guidelines of the main public health authorities.

The organization continues in constant communication with local health authorities in each market where the PGA TOUR tournaments resume, and closely monitors the information provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Department of State regarding the evolution of COVID-19. In this sense, they urge the public to stay updated through the website: puntacana.com/coraleschampionship

The organizers of Los Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and PGA TOUR thank all their allies and reiterate their commitment to offer an event of the highest level, with surprises that will motivate fans to follow this event, which marks a milestone in the sports history of Dominican Republic.