Dominican Nelson Cruz wins humanitarian sports award

Santo Domingo.- Dominican baseball player Nelson Cruz, of the Minnesota Twins, won this Sunday the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, one of the most important in the ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award), in the ESPN television network’s annual ceremony.

“We couldn’t be more proud of @ncboomstick23. For his work on and off the field. Congratulations to the winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports 2020 Humanitarian Award, Nelson Cruz! #ESPYS,” tweeted the Minnesota Twins, the team in which Cruz plays.