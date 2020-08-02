Major League Baseball season in danger due to coronavirus

The coronavirus threatens the 2020 major league season. In the image, the Washington Nationals players watch the game from the dugout annex in the stands, when they faced the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, July 18. (AP / Alex Brandon)

Reports indicate there are 21 Marlins members who have tested positive.

Two positive tests by Cardinals players exacerbated concerns

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred warned Gamblers executive director Tony Clark that if the coronavirus problem cannot be better managed, the regular season should be suspended. The above was reported by several sources close to the league, who found out about the conversation. They add that the dialogue revealed that both the league and the players recognize that the next few days are key after an outbreak was registered within the Miami Marlins, leaving 21 members of the organization testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two positive tests by St. Louis Cardinals players on Friday exacerbated concerns within the sport about the presence of the coronavirus and about whether the jointly agreed protocols are being followed properly to prevent outbreaks similar to those in Miami. If another outbreak materializes, Manfred, who has the power to end the season, could make that decision. The commissioner insisted that at the moment “there is no reason” to suspend the season despite growing contagion of coronavirus in players, which forced the suspension of more games this weekend.

Social networks that broadcast major games have been alerted to look for possible alternative programming He reiterated his confidence that the season can continue and called for a greater commitment from the players to protect themselves from the virus.

Several players informed about the call fear that the season will end on Monday if more positive tests occur or if the players continue to not strictly abide by league protocols. Social networks that broadcast major league games have been alerted to look for possible alternative programming after this weekend in case the league is suspended the sources said

10 days from the start of the campaign, six of the 30 MLB teams have their games suspended.

The 2020 season will continue, says Commissioner Rob Manfred who resists the suspension and asked the players to respect the health protocols. (EFE).