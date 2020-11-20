Public Health suspends participation of Tigres del Licey due to COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, applying the general health protocol that governs the 2020-21 fall winter baseball championship, decided to suspend the Tigres del Licey’s participation until this Sunday due to several positive cases of Covid-19 in this franchise.

Through a press document, the Vice Minister of Planning and Development of Public Health and general coordinator of the Lidom health protocol, Dr. Edward Guzmán, and the president of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (Lidom), Vitelio Mejía Ortiz, made the announcement and assured that this decision is the best possible to take care of the health of all those involved in the event, avoiding a major outbreak within Licey and the league in general.

Public Health reported that the tested players will be under full surveillance and will be tested on Saturday and Sunday.

If all goes well with these tests, the Tigres will return to action this Monday when they will face the Águilas Cibaeñas at the Cibao stadium in Santiago.

The tournament will continue until that day with five teams, who will follow their training routine and will also undergo PCR tests during this weekend.