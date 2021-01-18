Dominican Winter Baseball’s final game tonight

Santo Domingo.- Juan Lagares blasted a towering home run with the bases loaded that broke a tie and ended with five RBIs to drive Santiago’s Águilas Cibaeñas to play the last of the 7-game championship, by defeating 6-5 San Francisco’s Gigantes del Cibao on Sunday, in the sixth game held at Cibao stadium.

Tonight is the final game of the Dominican Winter Baseball, which is played with restrictions of the public present in the stadiums due to the pandemic.